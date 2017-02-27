Report: Patients should know about unsterile surgical tools
The state health department says SageWest hospital in Lander should inform patients who had surgery between December 2013 and October 2016 that they could have been exposed to non-sterile surgical instruments. The Casper Star-Tribune reports officials with the Wyoming Department of Health say surgeons on several occasions found dried blood and "bone-like fragments" on instruments that were supposed to be sterile.
