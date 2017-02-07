Proposed bills would expand Hathaway eligibility in Wyoming
Wyoming lawmakers are considering three bills that could allow more students to get Hathaway scholarships to attend the state's flagship university and state community colleges. Supporters of the bills say they could help address enrollment issues at state-supported colleges and the University of Wyoming.
