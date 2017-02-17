Party switching on Wyoming primary day lives on; bill dies
The commonplace Wyoming voter tradition of changing party affiliation at the polls on primary day will live on after a legislative committee killed a bill Thursday that would have made it more difficult for Democrats to vote in Republican primaries and vice versa. Wyoming doesn't allow cross-party voting on primary day, but voters may switch parties moments before voting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dennis dicampli annette is trying to do u in., ...
|Jan 30
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
|Bang-for-buck debate as Wyoming lawmakers focus...
|Jan 28
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Wyoming proposal would require utilities to use...
|Jan 25
|Solarman
|1
|Clouds part for commercial solar in Wyoming, to...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|annette marion with group like the cheaters of ...
|Jan '17
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|unPROFESSIONAL, STUPID CADETS, NAVY AND USAF, ARMY
|Jan '17
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|hacking BY THE RUSSIANS, IMPOSSIBLE, FRIENDS NO...
|Jan '17
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC