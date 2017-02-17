Party switching on Wyoming primary da...

Party switching on Wyoming primary day lives on; bill dies

Friday Feb 17

The commonplace Wyoming voter tradition of changing party affiliation at the polls on primary day will live on after a legislative committee killed a bill Thursday that would have made it more difficult for Democrats to vote in Republican primaries and vice versa. Wyoming doesn't allow cross-party voting on primary day, but voters may switch parties moments before voting.

Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

