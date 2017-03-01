Oscar Winners React to "Moonlight" Mixup and More

The Wyoming Department of Corrections says Ronald D. Anderson died on Saturday ... -- The Department of Justice has just dropped out of a portion of a voting rights lawsuit in Texas that could signal a shift in stance on the issue since Jeff Ses... - At least 4 million people in the Chilean capital of Santiago are without water Monday after rainstorms and landslides have contaminated a major river... The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service has been working with Nebraska's farmers and ranchers to protect natural resources for o... Nebraska sophomore Jessica Shepard earned All-Big Ten honors for the second straight season, claiming spots on the second team by both the coaches and Big Ten media when confe... -- The full complement of jurors was chosen Monday to hear the trial of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez.The 16 jurors selected will be sworn on ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.