New Wyoming license plates to include new identifying markings
Wyoming residents renewing their registration this year will get new plates with their tags, bearing improvements to ensure vehicles are not misidentified outside of Wyoming. The new plate features Square Top Mountain, part of the Wind River Range near Dubois, Wyoming.
