More guns in more places: Bills pass Wyoming state Senate
They could become even more ubiquitous if the governor signs a pair of bills that cleared the state Senate on Monday and would allow teachers to carry them at school and citizens to take them into government meetings. The bills await votes in the House on changes made in the Senate before heading to the desk of Gov. Matt Mead, who hasn't hinted how he will act on the bills but appears unlikely to veto either.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dennis dicampli annette is trying to do u in., ...
|Jan 30
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
|Bang-for-buck debate as Wyoming lawmakers focus...
|Jan '17
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Wyoming proposal would require utilities to use...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|1
|Clouds part for commercial solar in Wyoming, to...
|Jan '17
|Solarman
|2
|annette marion with group like the cheaters of ...
|Jan '17
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|unPROFESSIONAL, STUPID CADETS, NAVY AND USAF, ARMY
|Jan '17
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|hacking BY THE RUSSIANS, IMPOSSIBLE, FRIENDS NO...
|Jan '17
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC