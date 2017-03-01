More guns in more places: Bills pass ...

More guns in more places: Bills pass Wyoming state Senate

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Star Tribune

They could become even more ubiquitous if the governor signs a pair of bills that cleared the state Senate on Monday and would allow teachers to carry them at school and citizens to take them into government meetings. The bills await votes in the House on changes made in the Senate before heading to the desk of Gov. Matt Mead, who hasn't hinted how he will act on the bills but appears unlikely to veto either.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dennis dicampli annette is trying to do u in., ... Jan 30 ANNETTE MURDERER 1
News Bang-for-buck debate as Wyoming lawmakers focus... Jan '17 Please Hug If Lea... 1
News Wyoming proposal would require utilities to use... Jan '17 Solarman 1
News Clouds part for commercial solar in Wyoming, to... Jan '17 Solarman 2
annette marion with group like the cheaters of ... Jan '17 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
unPROFESSIONAL, STUPID CADETS, NAVY AND USAF, ARMY Jan '17 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
hacking BY THE RUSSIANS, IMPOSSIBLE, FRIENDS NO... Jan '17 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,647 • Total comments across all topics: 279,245,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC