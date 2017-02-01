Majority of Wyoming residents oppose public land transfer, poll shows.
The majority of Wyoming residents oppose the transfer of federal public lands to the state according to an annual poll conducted by Colorado College. The results of the Colorado College State of the Rockies Conservation of the West Poll , which were released Tuesday, February 31, found that 53% of Wyomingites oppose state takeover of public lands.
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dennis dicampli annette is trying to do u in., ...
|Jan 30
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
|Bang-for-buck debate as Wyoming lawmakers focus...
|Jan 28
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Wyoming proposal would require utilities to use...
|Jan 25
|Solarman
|1
|Clouds part for commercial solar in Wyoming, to...
|Jan 19
|Solarman
|2
|annette marion with group like the cheaters of ...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|unPROFESSIONAL, STUPID CADETS, NAVY AND USAF, ARMY
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|hacking BY THE RUSSIANS, IMPOSSIBLE, FRIENDS NO...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
