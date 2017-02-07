Legislative Session hits halfway mark

Friday Feb 3 Read more: KGWN

The general session of the 64th Wyoming State Legislature hit the halfway mark today, marking a month of work by both chambers focused on addressing education funding shortfalls, delivering a balanced budget and promoting economic development and diversification. "I'm pleased to report that the first half of the 64th General Session has been all about 'Working for Wyoming,'" said Senate President Eli Bebout.

