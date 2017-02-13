Governors Press Trump on Infrastructure

Governors Press Trump on Infrastructure

Friday Feb 10

The group representing the country's governors delivered a list to the White House this week that outlines hundreds of infrastructure projects governors would like the administration to prioritize. A spokeswoman for the National Governors Association told Transport Topics the list was not made public.

