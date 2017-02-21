GOTR: Last day to register
Friday, February 17 is the last day to sign up for the spring season of the Wyoming Girls on the Run program. Practice will begin the week of February 20 and girls will meet for about 90 minutes after school for a period of 10 weeks.
