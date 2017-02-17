Glory Bowl avalanche debris

Wednesday Feb 15 Read more: Jackson Hole News And Guide

An RV drives through avalanche debris Sunday on Highway 22 at the base of Glory Bowl on Teton Pass. The artery between Jackson Hole and Teton Valley, Idaho, was closed for four and a half days due to dangerous avalanche conditions during a major winter storm last week.

