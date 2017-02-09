Energy agency says coal mining will m...

Energy agency says coal mining will make small gain by 2018

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Coal mining in the Western United States is expected to get a small bump over the next two years after falling last year to its lowest level since 1978. The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday projected the increase will come in response to rising prices for a competing fuel, natural gas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dennis dicampli annette is trying to do u in., ... Jan 30 ANNETTE MURDERER 1
News Bang-for-buck debate as Wyoming lawmakers focus... Jan 28 Please Hug If Lea... 1
News Wyoming proposal would require utilities to use... Jan 25 Solarman 1
News Clouds part for commercial solar in Wyoming, to... Jan 19 Solarman 2
annette marion with group like the cheaters of ... Jan '17 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
unPROFESSIONAL, STUPID CADETS, NAVY AND USAF, ARMY Jan '17 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
hacking BY THE RUSSIANS, IMPOSSIBLE, FRIENDS NO... Jan '17 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,866 • Total comments across all topics: 278,737,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC