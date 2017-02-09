Energy agency says coal mining will make small gain by 2018
Coal mining in the Western United States is expected to get a small bump over the next two years after falling last year to its lowest level since 1978. The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday projected the increase will come in response to rising prices for a competing fuel, natural gas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dennis dicampli annette is trying to do u in., ...
|Jan 30
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
|Bang-for-buck debate as Wyoming lawmakers focus...
|Jan 28
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Wyoming proposal would require utilities to use...
|Jan 25
|Solarman
|1
|Clouds part for commercial solar in Wyoming, to...
|Jan 19
|Solarman
|2
|annette marion with group like the cheaters of ...
|Jan '17
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|unPROFESSIONAL, STUPID CADETS, NAVY AND USAF, ARMY
|Jan '17
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|hacking BY THE RUSSIANS, IMPOSSIBLE, FRIENDS NO...
|Jan '17
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC