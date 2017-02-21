5 Slick Top Patrol Cars to Hit Wyoming Highways
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has implemented a new pilot program utilizing "slick top" patrol cars in hopes of increasing highway safety across Wyoming. The five new vehicles will be patrolling Wyoming with one of the cars headed to each of the five WHP districts across the state.
