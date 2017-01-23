Wyoming's bike task force meets at end of January

Wyoming's first state-level look at the economic, health and community benefits of bicycle and pedestrian pathways and natural surface trails continues at 9 a.m. on Jan. 30 when Gov. Matt Mead's Wyoming Bicycle and Pedestrian Task Force convenes for a phone meeting. The public is encouraged to listen in and offer its thoughts by visiting https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/522685645, or calling 646-749-3131 and entering the access code 522-685-645.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.