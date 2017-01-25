Wyoming proposal would require utilit...

Wyoming proposal would require utilities to use fossil fuels

In recent years, huge sol... CHEYENNE, Wyo. - A group of Wyoming lawmakers is bucking the U.S. trend of stricter renewable energy requirements with a plan to do the opposite: Fine utilities if they provide energy produced by wind or the sun.

