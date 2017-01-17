Wyoming politicians, leaders attend Trump inauguration
The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Mead will join Wyoming's congressional delegation and at least two dozen other Wyoming Republicans in attending the inaugural events. Mead spokesman David Bush says events like the inauguration are good opportunities for the governor to meet members of the incoming administration, discuss Wyoming's priorities and show love of country.
