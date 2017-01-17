Wyoming inmate dies of terminal illness in Torrington
Brandy Fay Pendleton died Sunday, and an autopsy has been ordered. She was sentenced out of Uinta County in March 2006 to life in prison for conspiring to commit first-degree murder and for being an accessory before the fact to first-degree murder.
