Wyoming Highway Patrol reminds driver to not run the gate

As winter weather continues to impact many Wyoming highways, with some leading to highway closures, a recent event on South Pass between Farson and Lander highlights why it is important to heed the road closures. On January 11th, the Wyoming Highway Patrol received a call from a stranded motorist on Wyoming State Highway 28, which had been closed for nearly two days.

