Wyoming high school graduation rate rises to nearly 80%

High school graduation rates in Wyoming increased slightly for the fourth consecutive year, according to information released by the Wyoming Department of Education today. Students achieved an "on-time" graduation rate of 79.97% in 2015-16, the highest since 2009-10 when it reached 80.42%.

