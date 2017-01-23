Wyoming education bill proposes cuts, spending from savings
The first comprehensive proposals to address Wyoming's school funding crisis include freezing spending on special education and student transportation costs, dipping heavily into savings, tapping state severance tax collections, increasing class sizes and possibly raising the sales tax. Bills on public school funding have been introduced in the House and the Senate to address an estimated $400 million annual school funding shortfall.
