Wyoming delegation reintroduces Water Storage bill
U.S. Senators John Barrasso and Mike Enzi and U.S. Representative Liz Cheney, all R-Wyo., reintroduced legislation on Tueday to approve the expansion of water storage at the Bureau of Reclamation's Fontenelle Reservoir in Lincoln County, Wyoming. "After years of delay, this bill will help move the much needed Fontenelle Reservoir expansion project forward," said Barrasso.
