Wyo lawmaker: No fly, no buy

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Sen. James Anderson, R-Casper, is co-sponsoring a bill that would add people on the FBI's Terror Screening Database - which includes the so-called "no-fly list''- to the list of people who are not eligible to possess guns in Wyoming. Anderson says the bill may not come up for a vote this legislative session, but it's important that the Legislature discuss the issue of keeping potential terrorists from purchasing firearms.

