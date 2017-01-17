What Betsy DeVos Said About Guns in Schools and Grizzly Bears

Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump 's pick for Education Secretary, raised eyebrows during her confirmation by refusing to say guns shouldn't be in schools and quipping that in one case in Wyoming, they would help protect against grizzly bears. When asked by Sen. Chris Murphy during the hours-long hearing Tuesday night whether she thinks guns have any place in or around schools, DeVos said the issue is "best left to locales and states to decide."

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.