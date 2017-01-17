What Betsy DeVos Said About Guns in Schools and Grizzly Bears
Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump 's pick for Education Secretary, raised eyebrows during her confirmation by refusing to say guns shouldn't be in schools and quipping that in one case in Wyoming, they would help protect against grizzly bears. When asked by Sen. Chris Murphy during the hours-long hearing Tuesday night whether she thinks guns have any place in or around schools, DeVos said the issue is "best left to locales and states to decide."
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clouds part for commercial solar in Wyoming, to...
|Jan 14
|mack the knife
|3
|annette marion with group like the cheaters of ...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|unPROFESSIONAL, STUPID CADETS, NAVY AND USAF, ARMY
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|hacking BY THE RUSSIANS, IMPOSSIBLE, FRIENDS NO...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|dennis p dicampli (yvette will send audio on an...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|usaf female cadet nasty rude to teacher of virg...
|Dec 29
|CRAZY ANNETTE
|1
|dennis paul dcampli, dod and cpms assitsed w/mu...
|Dec 26
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC