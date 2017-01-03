Western Wyoming pronghorn migration i...

Western Wyoming pronghorn migration is late but successful

Biologists say most pronghorn antelope appear to have successfully completed their annual migration from Jackson Hole to winter stomping grounds in southwest Wyoming. About 400 pronghorn spend the summer in the Jackson area and then move to sagebrush country in the Upper Green River area south of Pinedale for the winter.

