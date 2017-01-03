UW to offer 3 scholarships for transf...

UW to offer 3 scholarships for transfer students

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the three scholarships offer varying amounts of money to community college students both in Wyoming and surrounding states in hopes of getting them to finish their education at UW. All three scholarships require and associate's degree and at least a 3.4 grade-point average.

