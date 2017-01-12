The Wrong Way to Restore the Energy E...

The Wrong Way to Restore the Energy Economy

Most states distort the market in favor of renewable energy, using subsidies, incentives and other tools. But a group of Wyoming legislators have proposed precisely the opposite, introducing legislation that would penalize utility companies supplying consumers with wind-generated energy.

