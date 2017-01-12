The Wrong Way to Restore the Energy Economy
Most states distort the market in favor of renewable energy, using subsidies, incentives and other tools. But a group of Wyoming legislators have proposed precisely the opposite, introducing legislation that would penalize utility companies supplying consumers with wind-generated energy.
