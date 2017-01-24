Study finds Wyoming schools are leade...

Study finds Wyoming schools are leaders in providing internet connectivity

Wyoming schools have received some positive news as they learn they are leaders in providing internet to students. According to the Casper Star Tribune , a study conducted by nonprofit organization EducationSuperHighway found that 79 percent of statewide school districts report sufficient Wi-Fi.

