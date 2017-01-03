Snow expected in Wyoming, cold gripping state
The National Weather Service has posted winter storm warnings and advisories for parts of southern and western Wyoming, including much of the Interstate 80 corridor. A winter storm warning has been posted for a large area of southwest Wyoming, including the cities of Rock Springs, Green River, Evanston and Pinedale.
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wyoming coal production up in third quarter
|Nov '16
|JEALOUS DOD CPMS
|3
|Wyoming a good place to live? (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Aquarius-WY
|763
