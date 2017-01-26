Senate slashes down payment for Kelly...

Senate slashes down payment for Kelly parcel

The federal government will have to fork over only $500,000 instead of $4.6 million in a nonrefundable deposit to acquire a square mile of Wyoming-owned land near Kelly. That was the outcome of an amendment added to Senate File 119, which authorizes selling the 640-acre tract to the U.S. Department of Interior for no less than $46 million.

