School district consolidation idea not politically viable

Thursday Jan 12

A proposal to slash the number of school districts in Wyoming by more than half in order to save money doesn't appear it will make the grade in the state Legislature this year. Consolidating the state's 48 school districts into 23, or one per county, is among a number of ideas suggested to help address the state's K-12 funding crisis.

