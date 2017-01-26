Newspapers in Cheyenne, Jackson, Pinedale named best of 2016
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Jackson Hole News & Guide and Sublette Examiner were named the top Wyoming daily, large weekly and small weekly newspapers, respectively, in the Wyoming Press Association's annual general excellence competition during ceremonies in Cheyenne on Saturday. "We're always proud of the work of our Wyoming newspapers," said Bob Kennedy of the Cody Enterprise, who was elected during the weekend to serve as the WPA's president in 2017.
