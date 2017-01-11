More snow for western Wyoming
Western Wyoming continues to get hit by a snowstorm for a second day, and the snow isn't expected to let up until Wednesday night. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that even members of the Jackson police and Teton County Sheriff's departments couldn't get to work because of closed roads.
