Measure would increase students in Wyoming classrooms

Wednesday

The proposal offered by Republican Rep. Mike Madden, of Buffalo, would allow up to 24 students per classroom in K-12 schools. Current state law provides a student-teacher ratio of 16-1 in kindergarten through third grade and 21 students in grades 6-12.

