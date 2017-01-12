Measure would increase students in Wyoming classrooms
The proposal offered by Republican Rep. Mike Madden, of Buffalo, would allow up to 24 students per classroom in K-12 schools. Current state law provides a student-teacher ratio of 16-1 in kindergarten through third grade and 21 students in grades 6-12.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annette marion with group like the cheaters of ...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|unPROFESSIONAL, STUPID CADETS, NAVY AND USAF, ARMY
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|hacking BY THE RUSSIANS, IMPOSSIBLE, FRIENDS NO...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|dennis p dicampli (yvette will send audio on an...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|usaf female cadet nasty rude to teacher of virg...
|Dec 29
|CRAZY ANNETTE
|1
|dennis paul dcampli, dod and cpms assitsed w/mu...
|Dec 26
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
|dennis p dicampli xhuby of yvette annette wants...
|Dec 21
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC