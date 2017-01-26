Mead seeks feedback on bike pathways
Gov. Matt Mead and the Wyoming Bicycle and Pedestrian Task Force will convene Monday to discuss ways to boost nonmotorized transportation and to study the health and economic benefits, and safety and funding challenges. Mead is asking the public to weigh in during the meeting with the 13-member task force, formed during the 2016 legislative session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson Hole News And Guide.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bang-for-buck debate as Wyoming lawmakers focus...
|11 hr
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Wyoming proposal would require utilities to use...
|Jan 25
|Solarman
|1
|Clouds part for commercial solar in Wyoming, to...
|Jan 19
|Solarman
|4
|annette marion with group like the cheaters of ...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|unPROFESSIONAL, STUPID CADETS, NAVY AND USAF, ARMY
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|hacking BY THE RUSSIANS, IMPOSSIBLE, FRIENDS NO...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|dennis p dicampli (yvette will send audio on an...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC