Mead seeks feedback on bike pathways

Gov. Matt Mead and the Wyoming Bicycle and Pedestrian Task Force will convene Monday to discuss ways to boost nonmotorized transportation and to study the health and economic benefits, and safety and funding challenges. Mead is asking the public to weigh in during the meeting with the 13-member task force, formed during the 2016 legislative session.

