Legislators begin work in 64th session
Some of the proposals by Campbell County legislators to deal with the state's revenues and reduce the severance tax on coal have been added to the list of bills legislators will consider starting this week. Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, returns the state House after an absence of a few years and introduced both measures Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annette marion with group like the cheaters of ...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|unPROFESSIONAL, STUPID CADETS, NAVY AND USAF, ARMY
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|hacking BY THE RUSSIANS, IMPOSSIBLE, FRIENDS NO...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|dennis p dicampli (yvette will send audio on an...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|usaf female cadet nasty rude to teacher of virg...
|Dec 29
|CRAZY ANNETTE
|1
|dennis paul dcampli, dod and cpms assitsed w/mu...
|Dec 26
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
|dennis p dicampli xhuby of yvette annette wants...
|Dec 21
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC