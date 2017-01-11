Legislators begin work in 64th session

Some of the proposals by Campbell County legislators to deal with the state's revenues and reduce the severance tax on coal have been added to the list of bills legislators will consider starting this week. Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, returns the state House after an absence of a few years and introduced both measures Monday.

