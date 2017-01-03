Lawmakers consider reinstating felons...

Lawmakers consider reinstating felons' voting rights faster

4 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Wyoming lawmakers are considering a bill that would automatically restore voting rights to nonviolent felons who have completed their entire sentence. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that currently, some nonviolent felons need to complete an application process to have their rights restored but House Bill 75 would instead have the Wyoming Department of Corrections automatically issue certificates of voting rights restoration to affected people if their conviction was in Wyoming.

