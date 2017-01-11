K-12 funding crisis looms large as Wy...

K-12 funding crisis looms large as Wyoming lawmakers convene

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Plummeting fossil-fuel revenues are forcing the nation's most Republican legislature to consider raising taxes if worst comes to worst. So far, Wyoming has been able to cut spending to keep up with falling revenue from depressed coal, oil and natural gas markets over the past couple years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
annette marion with group like the cheaters of ... Jan 9 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
unPROFESSIONAL, STUPID CADETS, NAVY AND USAF, ARMY Jan 9 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
hacking BY THE RUSSIANS, IMPOSSIBLE, FRIENDS NO... Jan 9 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
dennis p dicampli (yvette will send audio on an... Jan 9 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
usaf female cadet nasty rude to teacher of virg... Dec 29 CRAZY ANNETTE 1
dennis paul dcampli, dod and cpms assitsed w/mu... Dec 26 COLORADO POLICE S... 1
dennis p dicampli xhuby of yvette annette wants... Dec 21 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,530 • Total comments across all topics: 277,819,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC