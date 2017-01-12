K-12 crisis looms large as Wyoming lawmakers get to work
Wyoming legislative leaders outlined how they intend to approach an education funding crisis as lawmakers convened for their annual session Tuesday, calling for more scrutiny of state spending and not ruling out tax increases to make up for lost revenue from coal, oil and natural gas. The state faces a more than $360 million annual K-12 budget shortfall amid a sharp downturn in fossil-fuels production.
