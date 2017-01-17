Judge lets federal flaring rules take effect during lawsuit
New nationwide rules to curtail the practice of burning off excess natural gas from oil and gas wells on federal land took effect as scheduled Tuesday after a judge said he saw no urgent reason to block them while a lawsuit moves ahead. U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl in Casper said Monday that he couldn't immediately conclude the Interior Department had overstepped its authority with the rules, which seek to reduce air pollution and waste by requiring gas to be captured and sold rather than flared.
