Hundreds attend hearing on Wyoming $360M K-12 budget crisis
Several hundred people are listening to state lawmakers discuss a higher sales tax, shorter school year and other possible solutions to Wyoming's education crisis. Nearly every seat in the auditorium at Cheyenne East High School is filled - rare turnout for the House Education Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dennis dicampli annette is trying to do u in., ...
|Jan 30
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
|Bang-for-buck debate as Wyoming lawmakers focus...
|Jan 28
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Wyoming proposal would require utilities to use...
|Jan 25
|Solarman
|1
|Clouds part for commercial solar in Wyoming, to...
|Jan 19
|Solarman
|2
|annette marion with group like the cheaters of ...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|unPROFESSIONAL, STUPID CADETS, NAVY AND USAF, ARMY
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|hacking BY THE RUSSIANS, IMPOSSIBLE, FRIENDS NO...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC