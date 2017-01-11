High Wind Warnings: Not Just for High Profile Vehicles
We have been talking about coping with the Wyoming winds but do you know how to deal with the winds while driving? When winds blow over 50 miles per hour WYDOT sets out warning, these signs are not just for trailers or semi-trucks but also for smaller cars. Jeff Goetz, WYDOT Public Relations Specialists, "It's up to people to heed those warnings, but we are saying that the conditions could be right to blow a light trailer over, say a camper, or even a boat or a semi with an empty load.
