Head count
Tracy Obert, right, housing coordinator for the Council of Community Services, works with Clayton Mills filling out a form during a Homeless Count Day event at the Soup Kitchen. Daniel Tuttle winces as he receives a flu shot during a Day of Hope event Friday at the Soup Kitchen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dennis dicampli annette is trying to do u in., ...
|12 hr
|ANNETTE MURDERER
|1
|Bang-for-buck debate as Wyoming lawmakers focus...
|Jan 28
|Please Hug If Lea...
|1
|Wyoming proposal would require utilities to use...
|Jan 25
|Solarman
|1
|Clouds part for commercial solar in Wyoming, to...
|Jan 19
|Solarman
|2
|annette marion with group like the cheaters of ...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|unPROFESSIONAL, STUPID CADETS, NAVY AND USAF, ARMY
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|hacking BY THE RUSSIANS, IMPOSSIBLE, FRIENDS NO...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC