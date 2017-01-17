Grand jury indicts doctor, wife, patient in drug case
A federal grand jury has indicted a former Wyoming doctor, his wife and a "patient" in a drug conspiracy case. Prosecutors allege Shakeel Kahn and his wife, Lyn Kahn, sold prescriptions for large amounts of opioids and anti-anxiety medication to people who did not need the drugs, but filled the prescriptions and sold the drugs on the street.
