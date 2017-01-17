Grand jury indicts doctor, wife, pati...

Grand jury indicts doctor, wife, patient in drug case

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: KGWN

A federal grand jury has indicted a former Wyoming doctor, his wife and a "patient" in a drug conspiracy case. Prosecutors allege Shakeel Kahn and his wife, Lyn Kahn, sold prescriptions for large amounts of opioids and anti-anxiety medication to people who did not need the drugs, but filled the prescriptions and sold the drugs on the street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clouds part for commercial solar in Wyoming, to... Jan 14 mack the knife 3
annette marion with group like the cheaters of ... Jan 9 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
unPROFESSIONAL, STUPID CADETS, NAVY AND USAF, ARMY Jan 9 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
hacking BY THE RUSSIANS, IMPOSSIBLE, FRIENDS NO... Jan 9 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
dennis p dicampli (yvette will send audio on an... Jan 9 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
usaf female cadet nasty rude to teacher of virg... Dec 29 CRAZY ANNETTE 1
dennis paul dcampli, dod and cpms assitsed w/mu... Dec 26 COLORADO POLICE S... 1
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,589 • Total comments across all topics: 278,008,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC