Frontier Prison in Rawlins gets grant for renovation
A group that oversees Wyoming's historic old prison in Rawlins has been awarded a $500,000 grant to help renovate a 1922 building where guards lived. The renovated guards quarters will be the home of the Carbon County Visitors Council.
