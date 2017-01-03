Four New Counties Adopt Simplifile as Wyoming Authorizes E-recording Statewide

Simplifile, a leading provider of real estate document collaboration and recording technologies for lenders, settlement agents, and counties, today announced that four new Wyoming counties have joined Simplifile's e-recording network following the January 1 passage of a law authorizing e-recording statewide. In March 2016, Wyoming legislators approved a bill that empowers county clerks throughout the state to accept electronic recordings of deeds, mortgages, conveyances, and other similar documents in accordance with the Uniform Real Property Electronic Recording Act .

