County workforce down about 1,400

County workforce down about 1,400

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

The fallout from a loss of about 1,400 people from the Campbell County workforce is still showing in the county's unemployment rate, which came in at 6 percent for December. The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reports the rate is a slight increase over the 5.9 percent recorded in November, and a considerable jump from the 4.4 percent registered in December 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bang-for-buck debate as Wyoming lawmakers focus... Sat Please Hug If Lea... 1
News Wyoming proposal would require utilities to use... Jan 25 Solarman 1
News Clouds part for commercial solar in Wyoming, to... Jan 19 Solarman 4
annette marion with group like the cheaters of ... Jan 9 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
unPROFESSIONAL, STUPID CADETS, NAVY AND USAF, ARMY Jan 9 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
hacking BY THE RUSSIANS, IMPOSSIBLE, FRIENDS NO... Jan 9 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
dennis p dicampli (yvette will send audio on an... Jan 9 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,899 • Total comments across all topics: 278,365,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC