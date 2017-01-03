Coal Country Picked Trump. Now, They ...

Coal Country Picked Trump. Now, They Want Him To Keep His Promises

Sunday Jan 1 Read more: News 88.9 KNPR

From West Virginia to Wyoming, coal country overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump and his message that he will bring coal jobs back. Now, those same voters are eyeing his incoming administration closely, careful to see if he will keep his promises to revive the coal industry and get miners back to work.

