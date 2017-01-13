There are on the Denver Post story from Friday Jan 13, titled Clouds part for commercial solar in Wyoming, top coal state. In it, Denver Post reports that:

Planning has begun for first the major commercial solar energy project in Wyoming, where almost 90 percent of electricity generation comes from burning coal. The Sweetwater Solar project 15 miles northwest of Green River in southwest Wyoming would generate 80 megawatts, enough electricity for 12,000 homes.

