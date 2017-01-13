Clouds part for commercial solar in Wyoming, top coal state
Planning has begun for first the major commercial solar energy project in Wyoming, where almost 90 percent of electricity generation comes from burning coal. The Sweetwater Solar project 15 miles northwest of Green River in southwest Wyoming would generate 80 megawatts, enough electricity for 12,000 homes.
#1 Saturday Jan 14
" CHEYENNE - Planning has begun for the first major commercial solar energy project in Wyoming, where almost 90 percent of electricity generation comes from burning coal."
Even when power generation has been supplied by coal fired plants, as long as the utility has control over the generation source, they will gladly construct an alternative energy generation facility.
"The Sweetwater Solar project 15 miles northwest of Green River in southwest Wyoming would generate 80 megawatts, enough electricity for 12,000 homes."
There is no mention of energy storage for this site. With an intrinsic 6% to 10% transformer step up loss to get the generated electricity onto the grid and then maybe another 10 to 15% loss stepping the voltage down to use at the ratepayers homes is inefficient. It is more efficient to install a 7KW peak solar PV system on the roof of the 12,000 homes where the 'real estate' is readily available.
United States
#2 Saturday Jan 14
CAS - Citizens Against Solarman- an Organization to combat the Propaganda and BS of the Solarman asks the question: how many of the 12,000 homes can afford to buy the systems you propose to put on their homes ? 85 to 90 % of Solar roof Installs go the Lease/PPA route. Are you saying the 90% should be ripped off with the Scam
Lease / PPA contracts they sign? And please don't tell me to visit the Desireusa web site which is your standard answer to get folks to buy into your Propaganda Statements. And don't say what is your source. Look it up. It all
On the web.
United States
#3 Saturday Jan 14
This Solarman is an obsessed fellow. I notice every article on this site he has to comment on. And by the way, most of his stuff is BS like you claim.
