Casper cowboy loses thumb while at National Western Stock Show

A cowboy from Wyoming lost his thumb last week while roping a steer at the National Western Stock Show in Denver. Now, he's got it back thanks to the expertise of a local plastic surgeon and whoever wrapped the severed finger in gauze, put it in a plastic bag and then on ice.

