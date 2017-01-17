Business on track to be Wyoming's first USDA slaughterhouse
The Cody Enterprise reported Monday that Wyoming Legacy Meats is working to attain licensing through the United States Department of Agriculture, a move that will allow the brand to sell Wyoming beef to markets beyond state borders. Cody orthopedic surgeon Dr. Frank Schmidt purchased the former Cody Meat slaughterhouse in September and rebranded it as Wyoming Legacy Meats.
