Business on track to be Wyoming's fir...

Business on track to be Wyoming's first USDA slaughterhouse

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Gillette News-Record

The Cody Enterprise reported Monday that Wyoming Legacy Meats is working to attain licensing through the United States Department of Agriculture, a move that will allow the brand to sell Wyoming beef to markets beyond state borders. Cody orthopedic surgeon Dr. Frank Schmidt purchased the former Cody Meat slaughterhouse in September and rebranded it as Wyoming Legacy Meats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clouds part for commercial solar in Wyoming, to... Jan 14 mack the knife 3
annette marion with group like the cheaters of ... Jan 9 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
unPROFESSIONAL, STUPID CADETS, NAVY AND USAF, ARMY Jan 9 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
hacking BY THE RUSSIANS, IMPOSSIBLE, FRIENDS NO... Jan 9 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
dennis p dicampli (yvette will send audio on an... Jan 9 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
usaf female cadet nasty rude to teacher of virg... Dec 29 CRAZY ANNETTE 1
dennis paul dcampli, dod and cpms assitsed w/mu... Dec 26 COLORADO POLICE S... 1
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,507 • Total comments across all topics: 278,034,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC